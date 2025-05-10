VFW asks for transparency after veteran shot and killed by Chula Vista police

The Barrio Logan VFW Post is urging Chula Vista police to release the video of a veteran being shot and killed.

Last month, retired Chief Navy Corpsman Carlos Enriquez was killed during an altercation with officers who were responding to a call about a man with a gun at his home.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

By all accounts, Enriquez served honorably for 24 years. To many of his friends, including those who served with him, Enriquez was a hero. As a Corpsman, Enriquez spent his time in the Navy healing others both physically and emotionally.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This week, Enriquez was honored at the Barrio Logan VFW Post 7420. Friends he met later and sailors he served with, like Ana Pena, lifted a glass.

“Carlos, we love you, and we always loved you, and we still do. We will never forget you,“ Pena said.

All the love and support in the room could not keep away Enriquez’ demons. Family and friends say he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder. When he was confronted by Chula Vista police that fateful Saturday, he was mentally unstable.

“To be going through a situation and needing help but not being able to call the authorities or 911 for help? Then they came to help us but instead hurt us," retired Navy Chief Alejandro Diaz said.

The 56 year old man died after a standoff with police. NBC 7's Jeanette Quezada reports.

Chula Vista police responded to a disturbance complaint at Enriquez’ home in Bonita. His family was outside. When Enriquez came out, the police say he had two handguns — one tucked in at his waist and another in his pocket.

Police say that after several attempts to convince him to release the weapons, including the use of a less lethal bag shotgun, Enriquez pointed a gun at the three responding officers. All three shot him.

The whole thing was recorded on the officers’ body-worn cameras, as well as a hovering police drone. The VFW is now joining the Enriquez family in their campaign to convince Chula Vista police to release those videos.

Legally, they are required to release the video in 45 days, but the family hired San Diego Attorney Gene Iredale to advocate for an earlier release.

“They can delay it legally up to 45 days. There is no reason for that delay,” Iredale said.

Iredale has not filed a lawsuit in connection with the shooting but sent a written request on behalf of the family to get copies of the videos and says he intends to release them publicly.

“If you have nothing to hide, why are you hiding it?" Iredale asked.

Enriquez may be gone but not forgotten any more than the circumstances of his death resolved.

“It hurts," Diaz said. "It’s like a family member losing somebody."

“That’s the way I will remember Carlos. He never ever let go of you," Pena said.

San Diego police homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, which is protocol. Once homicide completes its investigation, the findings will be turned over to the District Attorney's office for a criminal review.