Health Officials Alert Public Over Outbreak at Awaken Church

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency Public Health Department is alerting the public about a coronavirus outbreak at Awaken Church in Kearny Mesa.

They say they're taking the unusual step of publicly identifying an outbreak site because contact tracers have not been able to reach everyone.

Awaken Church, located at 7620 Balboa Avenue, was previously issued a cease and desist order back in July and has defied the public health order citing an "obedience to God."

The announcement comes after the county recorded its highest number of positive COVID-19 cases, reaching 1,859.

Health officials suggest that those who attended indoor services at the church between November 15-22 should quarantine for two weeks from the last visit to the church and get tested if possible.

No-cost testing locations can be found by calling 2-1-1 or visiting the County’s coronavirus website – coronavirus-sd.com.