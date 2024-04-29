San Diego father of 5 loses fight for life after hit-and-run crash near Balboa Park

Janice Johnson says she’s haunted by the memory of sitting by her brother's side at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest, hoping he'd recover.

“Every time I close my eyes I can see him on the hospital bed. It was torture. It's hard to watch someone that you love, struggle, and suffer and be in pain," said Johnson.

Police say Darren Stevenson was walking in a bike lane on Pershing Drive near Balboa Park with his friend, Tara Chaffee around 8 p.m. on April 3.

The two were headed to dinner when police say a car headed south, drifted into the bike lane and slammed into the 54-year-old, then took off south on Pershing Drive.

“All the sudden I heard just an impact and he was gone and his body was thrown," Chaffee said.

Police said evidence suggests the car that hit Stevenson is a black, older model Toyota Camry.

They said it would be missing its passenger side mirror and could have other damage on the passenger side.

“If this person had any kind of conscience, they would come forward, you know, deal with the consequences. You took someone from us who we loved and it's not fair," Chaffee said.

The crash happened near the safe sleeping lot on B Street where Stevenson was living.

Although he was homeless, family describes the father of five as extremely smart, funny and a man of spirituality and peace.

As police and family try to find the driver, his family is wondering even if the suspect is caught, will there truly ever be justice?

“I promised him with every breath until god says, there's all I can do, I'm going to try to find the person,” said Johnson. “I know he's not going to get that much time. You know what I mean? He's still going to be able to get out and be with his family and enjoy this world. My brother won't."

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.