Family mourns 13-year-old killed in Escondido crash

Junior Lopez, a straight-A 13-year-old Quantum Academy student who had plans to play for the Padres someday, had a humble spirit and a goofy sense of humor, his family told NBC 7 on Monday.

“What I miss most about him is he was just so random,” his older sister Ana Lopez said. “I would call him, and he'd be like, ‘Hola! Soy Dora!’ because his voice is changing, or I'll call him and he'll act like my grandma. A couple of times he’d get me.”

Lopez was 18 years older than him. She was his second mom.

The crash happened around 10 o'clock Saturday night. Ana said her brother was riding home with his older sister and her boyfriend, 20-year-old Alexander Oroz. Police said Oroz was driving under the influence when they crashed.

Lopez said Junior rode home with them because he knew Oroz had been drinking, and he wanted to protect his sister.

“It's not worth it,” Lopez said. “The, ‘I'm better than this. I can ... beat it.’ No, you can't. Science is always going to win in the end. The alcohol in the liquor is always going to take you down.”

Paramedics took all five people from both cars to various San Diego hospitals. Junior later died.

“His laugh, his smile, his hugs … that little skinny boy gave amazing, strong hugs,” Ana said.

Junior’s principal at Quantum Academy said the whole school was devastated by the loss of a great friend who was also an accomplished athlete.

Junior played for Escondido National Little League. As his team was also devastated, his next game has been canceled out of respect to the family.

Junior’s sister who was in the car with him has been released from the hospital.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe to support the funeral, and an event will also be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Escondido National Little League field. Team and other supporters will be serving tacos, with all proceeds going to the family.

Oroz is due in court on Wednesday.