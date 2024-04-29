Lamont Butler on leaving SDSU for Kentucky: “I felt like there was not much left for me to do”

In his first interview since announcing his decision to transfer to Kentucky, Lamont Butler said there were a variety of factors that led him to depart San Diego State for the "blue blood" program.

"I feel like Kentucky was a great fit for me," Butler told NBC 7. "The offense that Coach (Mark) Pope wanted to run was gonna be great to show my abilities. My ultimate goal is to get to the NBA, that's why I'm out here in Vegas right now. I felt if I go back to college that offense and his system will be great for me to show my offensive ability. Basically the stage of Kentucky, that's a huge stage to show everyone."

There was another factor that his father, Lamont Sr., referenced in an interview with the San Diego Union Tribune. The elder Butler referred to the move as a "business decision".

The point guard turned down six-figure NIL deals following the Aztecs' historic NCAA Tournament run, which featured his game-winning buzzer beater in the Final Four against FAU. Kentucky is among the big name programs that is able to provide considerably more in NIL money than San Diego State.

"I definitely think a business decision was key into this decision. I'm trying to go into a professional mindset and being a professional, business goes with that. And with that you have to make hard life choices. I just felt that leaving San Diego State was gonna be the best business decision for myself and my family."

Butler credited the work done to increase NIL offerings for the SDSU basketball program by the Mesa Foundation, but said it's tough with Power 5 programs having a better opportunity to get players.

"I think that's just how NIL has changed college basketball," Lamont said. "It helps the decision, but it's also about fit and where you feel comfortable and where you see yourself being best."

Butler does believe the change of scenery will help bring out his best on the offensive end of the floor. Butler did declare for the NBA Draft. If he opts to finish out his college career in Lexington he'll do so for Pope, whose system he thinks will allow him to put more of his game on display.

"I definitely have a lot more to show," Butler said. "Offensively I have a lot more game that I wasn't typically able to show at San Diego State and that was just because of the system we ran."

Butler averaged a career-high 9.3 points in his final year at SDSU on a team that revolved around the play of All-American forward Jaedon LeDee. He did not have a strong year shooting the basketball, hitting 30 percent of his three-point attempts while struggling at the free throw line (59.4 percent).

He believes his game is suited for a faster pace, which he expects to play under Pope at Kentucky.

After back-to-back Sweet 16s and their 2023 run to the National Championship Game, Butler believes he accomplished all he could with the Aztecs.

"This year I felt like there was not much left for me to do here at San Diego State, I felt like I gave it my all," Butler said. "I also wanted to have a better chance to get to the NBA."

While he is excited about the opportunity awaiting him with the Wildcats, Butler said it was difficult to see his time at SDSU come to an end.

"It was really tough, I've grown a lot in my four years at San Diego State," Butler said. "That's home for me, San Diego is home. I'll always love there."

He is grateful for the support of fans and believes he and his former teammates and coaches helped him accomplish his goal of leaving the program in a better place than where it was when he arrived.

"I just hope people remember the good things, how impactful I was and the team was to the city."