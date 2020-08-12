Free Coronavirus Testing Now Available at San Ysidro Port of Entry

In an effort to provide more tests in the disproportionately affected South Bay, San Diego County has set up a coronavirus testing site at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

The free testing site, which is located at the PedEast crossing, will focus on offering tests to essential workers from Mexico and returning U.S. citizens. No appointments will be necessary at the walk-through site, which will offer about 200 tests daily from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m., Monday through Friday.

County public health officer, Dr. Wilma Wooten, said it was important to open a testing site at the border since the southern region of the county has been highly impacted by the pandemic.

“Well, we know that individuals in the South Bay are the hardest hit. And the location was selected for three reasons,” Wooten said during a county COVID-19 update press conference on Tuesday. “Number one, again, increased number of cases in that region so we are increasing testing access. Number 2, we know individuals who live in Baja California and across the border so also individuals that are U.S. citizens can be tested there. And then third – essentials workers that cross over into the U.S., that is an opportunity to test them.“

Those who get tested will not be asked about their immigration status nor about the people who live with them. Results will be available three to five days after the test is administered.

Cecilia Valencia, an Escondido resident who was in Tijuana, told NBC 7 she saw the site when she crossed into San Ysidro on Wednesday. She and her son decided to get tested for the virus.

"They told me to stick the swab in my nose, turn it like two times on each nostril and then that's it," Valencia said of the process. "Put it back in the little tube and that's it."

Valencia's son had tested positive for COVID-19 three months ago, exposing her to the illness. She was isolated for some time and not able to return to work until she got tested. Although her insurance would cover the costs of a test, she said it was difficult to find available appointments.

"I'm like, it's so difficult to get an appointment," Valencia said. "I was going to have it done, my test, in TJ with my doctor, but I don't know if my work was going to accept it."

She said she was glad the border-area testing site is now available, and that it's free since mounting unemployment persists.

San Diego County has remained on California's state monitoring list for the past several weeks due to the number of positive coronavirus cases. To see the latest information on cases in the county, click here.