Eater San Diego: Restaurant Dining Rooms Officially Reopen

The lights are on again. After months of shuttered dining rooms during the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants in San Diego have finally reopened. New public health mandates have reshaped our restaurant scene, though, so going out looks different these days. Eater San Diego shares details on restaurants that have reopened and other top stories of the week from our food and drink scene in these times of COVID-19.

San Diego Gets Green Light to Restart Dine-in Service

More than two months after shutting down local dining rooms, San Diego County was given the go-ahead on Wednesday to restart dine-in service. New public health mandates must be implemented for restaurants to open their door again, though, including setting tables six feet apart and having all employees wear facial coverings. More on face masks here, too.

NBC 7's Jackie Crea went out to lunch to get a taste of the new dine-in experience.

A Running List of Restaurant Reopenings in San Diego

Restaurants big and small throughout San Diego County began reopening in earnest on Thursday, with many more scheduled to reactivate their dining rooms over Memorial Day weekend. Eater's running list aims to track eateries as they come back online with reconfigured layouts and new service protocols.

Whisknladle in La Jolla Among Latest Restaurant Closings

A longtime member of the Eater 38 lists of essential San Diego restaurants, Whisknladle permanently shuttered this week after more than 12 years in downtown La Jolla. In a letter for their supporters, the founders shared that they could not see a path forward for the restaurant in the era of COVID-19.

Iconic Mission Beach Steakhouse Has New Ownership

Opened in the 1950's, Saska's has become a historic dining destination on Mission Boulevard. The steakhouse will now be run by OMG Hospitality Group, which also owns Waterbar and PB Alehouse in Pacific Beach. The local group plans to retain much of its existing look and menu, only making a few changes to the decor and cocktails.

The Fishery Shutters for Revamp in Pacific Beach

A fixture in Pacific Beach, combining a wholesale seafood company with a sea-to-table restaurant, The Fishery has announced that it will close temporarily on May 31. Aiming to reopen by mid-June with a new chef at the helm, the eatery is remodeling its bar and fish market counter in preparation to launch a new cocktail program.

NBC 7's Melissa Adan explains why a meat shortage could lead to an extra charge on your next take out order.

Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.