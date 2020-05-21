Customers, Don’t Forget: Face Masks Required at Dine-In Restaurants, Businesses in San Diego

As San Diegans prepare to dine-in at restaurants and visit retail shops again, county public health officials are reminding the public that face masks are still required when out in public.

San Diego’s face covering rule went into effect three weeks ago and still stands as the latest phase of the county’s reopening plan moves forward to allow dining in at eateries and in-person shopping at retailers.

Restaurant dining and in-store retail are SAFELY RETURNING to San Diego! We just secured state approval.



It’s because San Diegans have been smart and are keeping our region healthy.



Next up: Hair, nail and fitness facilities!



More info for businesses: https://t.co/s9orEBq88D pic.twitter.com/VHFhpkNULS — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) May 21, 2020

Face masks and physical distancing is required when entering these types of businesses, county public health officer Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., said.

“It’s important for people to remember they must wear a face covering when in public and close to other people,” Wooten explained. “The county is enormously grateful for the public’s effort to date.”

County health officials say the reason for the face masks is simple: when you wear one, you protect those around you and when others wear one, they protect you.

Face masks, social distancing and handwashing helps diminish the risk of getting COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, facial coverings can “disrupt the trajectory of a cough, sneeze or breath,” aiding in the prevention of the spread of the novel coronavirus. Here’s more on that.

California’s guidelines for reopening restaurants also state that one of the key prevention practices of this phase is requiring the use of face masks by both customers and employees.

The state’s guidelines also outline the proper use of face coverings at restaurants for employees, which include:

Employees should wash or sanitize hands before and after using or adjusting face coverings

Avoid touching the eyes, nose, and mouth

Face coverings should be washed after each shift

Those guidelines note: “Face coverings can help protect people near the wearer, but do not replace the need for physical distancing or frequent handwashing.”

The CDC offers tips on making your own face masks here, even if you don’t sew:

And here are some tips on how to properly wear a face covering, and common mistakes to avoid.

In San Diego, face masks must also be worn by customers and employees of essential businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, public transit, banks, and rideshare.