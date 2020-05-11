Which San Diego Restaurants Have Closed For Good

Dining rooms at local restaurants have been shuttered for weeks and for some eateries, reopening under new coronavirus pandemic restrictions just won't be possible.

Eater San Diego has compiled this running list of San Diego restaurants that have had to permanently close during the COVID-19 crisis. Keep checking Eater's reporting for daily updates (and we will add updates on NBC 7, too).

Here's what has closed so far:

Casa Sol y Mar (Carmel Valley)

This 300-seat restaurant at the Del Mar Highlands Town Center debuted in 2013 and is owned and operated by Diane Powers. Eater reports that Powers will give Casa Sol y Mar employees a chance to transfer to one of her other local eateries: Casa Guadalajara in Old Town San Diego; Casa de Bandini in Carlsbad; Casa de Pico in La Mesa.

Ebisu Sushi (Hillcrest)

This sushi bar on Sixth Avenue had been offering takeout during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, but it will permanently close on May 16. Eater reports that owners Han Tran and Jay Choy will continue to run their other property in San Diego, Shank & Bone, a Vietnamese restaurant in North Park.

Troy’s Family Restaurant (Clairemont)

Eater San Diego reports that this family-run diner inside Clairemont Town Square has permanently shuttered after being denied a PPP loan. Troy’s Family Restaurant had been around since 1973.

