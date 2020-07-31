Eater San Diego: North Park's Waypoint Public for Sale, Plus New Arrivals

The coronavirus pandemic continues to impact San Diego’s restaurant industry, but for many local eateries, business must go on. For others, it’s the end of the road, including North Park’s Waypoint Public. Eater San Diego shares that story, plus other top stories of the week from our local food and drink scene.

Waypoint Public for Sale

After seven years on North Park’s buzzy 30th Street, the beer-focused restaurant Waypoint Public is on the market. Citing financial strains exacerbated by the pandemic, the gastropub's owner says doing business is currently untenable on a fraction of the eatery’s previous sales. The corner property includes a full liquor and entertainment license. This is just one of many local restaurants to permanently shutter during the pandemic.

City Tacos Launching Pop-Up at Belmont Park

This weekend, the Mexican eatery kicks off its pop-up in Mission Beach, set to run throughout August. Temporary filling a rooftop space at Belmont Park, Terrace Cantina will offer popular menu items from City Tacos as well as beer and cocktails on a socially-distanced outdoor patio with seating for 75 guests. As a side note, Belmont Park is less busy these days, as the amusement park has had to temporarily shut down rides due to pandemic-related restrictions. Operations at the beachfront amusement park are limited, with info updated here.

Luxury Steakhouse Lands in the Gaslamp

Huntress has arrived on Fifth Avenue with a contemporary steakhouse menu that includes dry-aged and A5 wagyu beef and chilled seafood platters. Also on the menu: A wide selection of Japanese whisky. The 7,000-square-foot, two-level restaurant is currently featuring outdoor dining as well as takeout service, as indoor dining remains off-limits at San Diego County restaurants due to pandemic restrictions.

Where to Watch Sports Right Now

Though Petco Park is closed to the public, fans can still cheer on the San Diego Padres by watching baseball games and other sporting events at a local restaurant or bar that serves food. Eater's latest map features 18 spots around town that have turned their outdoor patios into screening rooms, with multiple TVs and game day deals.

Fine Dining Moves Into Mission Valley

Boosting Mission Valley's culinary options is Arlo, a new eatery opening next month inside the recently renovated Town and Country resort in Hotel Circle. Positioned as a stand-alone restaurant, it will feature a large outdoor dining area and a mostly wood-fired menu that offers a social, shareable approach to fine dining.

Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego's restaurant and bar scene.