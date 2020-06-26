City Catches Belmont Park Operating Out of Compliance, Shuts Down Rides

At Mission Beach, it seemed like a mostly normal day with people enjoying Belmont Park and even hopping on the popular roller coaster. But there's a problem: that's not allowed yet in the State of California.

The Giant Dipper rollercoaster at Belmont Park had people riding Friday evening, just hours after officials with the city of San Diego had shut it down. Multiple visitors told NBC 7 they tried other rides in the park, too.

The closure news came as a surprise to Arizona tourists Elizabeth Sravensky and Kyle Kisthardt who had just stepped off the ride.

“I haven’t been here in a while so I’m personally happy. I just don’t know how sanitary it is, which keeps me a little on edge. But I go on this every time, it’s like a tradition when I’m here,” Sravensky said.

The state has allowed parks to open their stand-alone arcades, shops, and restaurants with restrictions, but not amusement park rides.

“I feel lucky. I feel extremely lucky. I’m just happy to experience it,” said Andrew Thornburg, visiting from Colorado.

Thornburg said he noticed safety measures in place at the park.

“Between every group of people he was going and wiping everything down,” said Thornburg.

A spokesperson with the city said officials have ordered the park to shut down the amusement rides as consistent with both state and county health orders. The ride eventually shut down after NBC 7 cameras arrived.

NBC 7 has reached out to the park owner for comment and has not heard back.