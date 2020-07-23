Eater San Diego: Portside Pier Docks at Bayfront, Plus Other New Arrivals

The coronavirus pandemic continues to shake up our local restaurant scene, but new projects are also emerging – even in difficult times. Eater San Diego takes us into the Portside Pier along the North Embarcadero Bayfront, plus a “Golden Girls” themed bakery (yes, you can eat cheesecake here), and the grand debut of a mostly-outdoor restaurant at Liberty Station.

42,000-Square-Foot Waterfront Dining Hub Drops Anchor

Portside Pier, a major redevelopment of the former Anthony's Fish Grotto space along with North Embarcadero, officially opens on July 28. The massive, multi-level dining venue, operated by The Brigantine, Inc., includes a variety of eateries and plenty of outdoor seating as well as public viewing areas and dock-and-dine service. (Disclosure: Monica Garske’s husband works for the Brigantine, Inc.)

Golden Girls-Themed Bakery Pop-Up Coming to Chula Vista

Mmm...Cakes, a new bakery and all-day eatery opening in Chula Vista later this fall, will offer a taste of its sweet treats at a preview event scheduled for Thursday. Baked up by a cake artist who's been featured in Food Network cake competition shows, the menu pays homage to TV’s “The Golden Girls” with character cookies and pastries inspired by the classic sitcom. And yes, we're talking mini cheesecakes here.

Floating Cinema Landing in San Diego This Fall

Coming to San Diego this September for a limited engagement is an aquatic twist on a drive-in movie theater. Floating Cinema will set up a huge movie screen in a yet-undisclosed waterfront spot, with guests seated in individual, socially-distanced mini boats. The movie lineup will include classics and new releases.

Mostly Outdoor Restaurant and Bar Arrives at Liberty Station

The Presley will officially hold its grand opening at Liberty Station next week where it replaces Fireside by The Patio. Now operated by the group behind Moonshine Flats and The Blind Burro, the eatery features two large patio spaces and a menu that includes flatbreads, sandwiches, and salads as well as boozy frozen drinks.

La Jolla Eatery Puts Spin on Takeout Pizza and Pasta

American Pizza Mfg. has landed on La Jolla Boulevard with a takeout-only model that specializes in bake-at-home, freshly-made pizzas and pastas. Featuring signature pizzas as well as customizable options with gluten-free and cauliflower crusts, the menu also includes DIY pizza kits for kids and take-and-bake lasagna and mac and cheese.

