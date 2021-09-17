Eater San Diego: 5 Local Restaurants Honored Ahead of Michelin Guide Release

San Diego’s food scene is getting some international recognition. The Michelin Guide this week highlighted some new “gems” in our region – from a ramen standout to an East Village hotspot. Eater San Diego has the scoop on the early local nods, plus other top stories of the week from our local food and drink scene.

Michelin Guide Announced ‘New Culinary Gems’ in San Diego

Prior to the release of the 2021 California edition of its prestigious dining guide, Michelin shared a preview of potential award-winners in the San Diego area by recognizing five local restaurants including ramen shop Menya Ultra, East Village hotspot Callie, and Coronado bistro Little Frenchie. Michelin will announce its Bib Gourmand picks on Sept. 22 and its star recipients on Sept. 28.

By the way, we spoke with Callie Chef Travis Swikard earlier this year on our Scene in San Diego podcast. Swikard talked in-depth with us about his vision for Callie and how it could – alongside other great local restaurants – continue to elevate San Diego’s food scene. He also talked about the obstacles of getting his first-ever solo project off the ground in the middle of the pandemic. And, of course, we talked about the food and the inspiration behind his menu. LISTEN to his episode here or below:

North Park Bottle Shop Spotlights Hard-to-Find Gin and Natural Wine

Bodega Rosette, the new arrival on 30th Street that's run by the owners of the Rose Wine Bar in South Park, specializes in small-batch gin and will offer its own members-only gin and tonic club. The store, which also stocks drink-friendly snacks and a range of natural wine from all over the globe, plans to eventually offer sandwiches and other bites.

The 38 Essential Restaurants in San Diego

Updated quarterly, this guide highlights San Diego's essential eateries across an array of cuisines, neighborhoods, and price points. As the local restaurant industry continues to navigate through the pandemic, use this list to discover new-to-you dining destinations, from mom and pop shops to special occasion spots.

Seaport Village Adds Two More High-Profile Restaurants

The ongoing revitalization of the bayside complex continues with the anticipated 2022 arrival of Gladstone's, the legendary Los Angeles-area restaurant known for its waterfront views and classic seafood menu. It will take the place of Edgewater Grill while the longstanding Pier Café will become Shorebird, a New American restaurant with locations in Newport Beach and Sedona, Arizona.

Bay Ho Brewery Launches Farm-to-Trailer Burgers

Quivira Basin's Royal Rooster restaurant has partnered with Bitter Brothers Brewing Co. to permanently park a kitchen trailer behind the Morena Boulevard brewery that will cook up a menu of burgers, grilled fish sandwiches, and other seasonal items using produce from the nearby Fruit Stand store.

After years of back and forth, it looks like the project to bring the legendary restaurant, Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles, to San Diego is back ON.

