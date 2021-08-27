Eater San Diego: Introducing Pacific Beach's Breezy New Garden Café

Look inside the latest addition to the Pacific Beach neighborhood: A charming beach bungalow-turned-café. Eater San Diego shares details on Palmys in PB, plus other top stories of the week from our local food and drink scene.

Palmys Brings All-Day Brunch Vibes to Pacific Beach

A historic cottage with a restored garden patio at the corner of Cass and Felspar is now home to Palmys, a café, espresso bar, and market opening on Aug. 30 in Pacific Beach. Perfect for a pre-or-post surf session refueling, the eatery offers an all-day breakfast menu that includes creatively-topped toasts and breakfast bowls. The craftsman bungalow that houses Palmys was lovingly restored by its new owners and features historic photos of the beachside cottage, which is said to be the third-ever building in Pacific Beach.

Camino Riviera Touches Down in Little Italy

The former El Camino space has been revamped into a new restaurant and bar that takes design and cuisine cues from Mexico's Mayan Riviera. Operated by SDCM, the local group behind hotspots Kettner Exchange and Waverly, Camino Rivera features a menu that revolves around an outdoor wood-burning grill and a cocktail list focused on agave spirits.

Queenstown Is Coming to Downtown La Jolla

A perennial brunch haven in Little Italy, Queenstown Public House is heading to La Jolla where it is replacing Karl Strauss Brewing Company. The New Zealand-inspired pub, which also operates an outpost at Westfield UTC, is slated to open on Wall Street next spring.

After years of back and forth, it looks like the project to bring the legendary restaurant, Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles, to San Diego is back ON.

Chula Vista Brewery Expanding to Eastlake

The Third Avenue brewery is growing its presence in the South Bay and opening a full-scale brewery restaurant in The District at Eastlake complex. This location will feature a 10-barrel brewing system and a kitchen run by Oak and Anchor BBQ, a former pop-up specializing in Texas-style smoked meat.

San Diego's Essential Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants

Eater's latest guide to the local dining scene explores restaurants serving tasty meatless meals. This map spotlights San Diego’s top 23 vegan and vegetarian eateries serving everything from vegan pastries to vegan sushi, burgers, pizza, and more.

