2 More Restaurants Added to Fresh Roster at San Diego's Seaport Village

And then, there were 20. Two more restaurants have been added to the lineup of fresh new spots at San Diego’s Seaport Village, filling the 19th and 20th leases for the bayfront landmark that is undergoing extensive revitalization.

The Board of Port Commissioners this week approved leases for Gladstone’s and Shorebird. Construction on these two spots is expected to begin next summer, with both slated to open in the fall of 2022.

Gladstone's at Seaport Village: What to Know

The Port said Gladstone’s is a historic beachside restaurant with deep SoCal roots: It was founded in 1972 out of Malibu, California. In 2004, another location opened in Long Beach, California. At Gladstone’s new location in San Diego, the menu will focus on fresh concepts that include seafood dishes (think fish, king crab, lobster).

Gladstone’s at Seaport Village will be a 9,684-square-foot eatery with an outdoor, wrap-around patio. The Port said it’ll be located along the promenade in an area within the landmark known as the Carousel District.

Shorebird at Seaport Village: What to Know

Shorebird also has a connection to Southern California: The brand has a location in Newport Beach and another in Sedona, Arizona. The Seaport Village location will be this brand’s third spot – and they do say good things come in threes, right?

The menu at Shorebird spotlights “sophisticated culinary techniques,” according to the Port of San Diego, alongside “casual plating styles” featuring scratch-made dishes.

Shorebird’s spot at Seaport Village will span two stories across about 2,272 square feet – and it’ll overlook the water on San Diego Bay, the Port said.

Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners Chairman Michael Zucchet said the two latest restaurants added to the roster continue to up the food game at the San Diego landmark.

Last month, the Port announced another addition to Seaport Village: Crack Taco Shop, a locally-based eatery offering authentic, Mexican tacos and burritos – and a little specialty called “Cardiff Crack.”

Cardiff Crack is burgundy pepper tri-tip steak, which the brand says it’s been using in its tacos and burritos since 1985.

Crack Taco Shop will be in the Seaport Village Lighthouse District, near Spill the Beans on West Harbor Drive. The eatery will feature outdoor dining along the promenade there. Construction on that eatery is set to start in the spring of 2022, with a goal to open the taco spot by the summer of 2022. You can read all that here.

Gladstone's and Shorebird are the 19th and 20th new tenants to join Seaport Village since the Port of San Diego began revitalizing the waterfront landmark.

A few months ago, the Port announced that Zytoun Gourmet Mediterranean and Old Harbor Distilling Company were the newest locally-owned businesses to join the lineup at the shopping, dining and entertainment center along San Diego’s Embarcadero. Those two spots are also due to open in the spring/summer of 2022.

Of course, this being San Diego and all, Crack Taco Shop isn’t the only new taco spot at the landmark.

Earlier this year, Mike Hess Brewing paired with a Mexican restaurant called Quiero Tacos to bring craft beer and tacos – two things near and dear to San Diegans’ hearts – to Seaport Village. More about that here.

The Port of San Diego assumed ownership and operation of Seaport Village in 2018. In a press release, the Port said the Port Board had approved investment spending of approximately $7.8 million to date to transform Seaport Village “into a vibrant waterfront shopping, dining and entertainment center.”

Approximately $2.5 million has been spent on “enhancing and elevating” the landmark already, including fresh exterior paint on buildings, new signs, landscaping and adding amenities like seating to the bayfront Urban Beach area. The Port said another $1.2 million has been invested into helping new tenants renovate their spaces before opening.

The Port is committing another $4.1 million improvements for tenants, including restaurant concepts that have not yet opened.

What's Happening at Seaport Village: Where Can I Eat and Shop?

The Port of San Diego said that with Zytoun and Old Harbor joining the lineup, 63 of the 71 spaces at Seaport Village are now filled. Here’s a list of the new tenants, some of which are currently open and some that debuting soon:

Samburgers by Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zien (temporary “ghost kitchen,” with full restaurant to come; we talked about this project with Zien on our Scene in San Diego podcast last year and you can listen to the episode here or below)

last year and you can or below) Tuk Tuk Eatery (Asian themed fast-casual eatery featuring BBQ bowls and Bao bar, now open)

Mike Hess Brewing (along with Quiero Tacos)

Mr. Moto Pizza (New York-style pizza by the slice or pie)

Spill the Beans (specialty coffee and bagels)

Influencer Boutique (women’s clothing and accessories)

Chris Harvey Studio (pop-up art gallery and studio with workshops, classes, lectures and performances)

Louisiana Charlie’s (southern-style restaurant offering BBQ and Cajun-style food, expected to open in fall 2021)

Malibu Farm (farm-to-table California-inspired restaurant, expected to open in summer 2022)

Zytoun Gourmet Mediterranean (Greek and Mediterranean restaurant, expected to open in summer 2022)

Old Harbor Distilling Company (craft beer tasting room combined with a fast-casual seafood restaurant, expected to open in summer 2022)

Crack Taco Shop (expected to open in summer 2022)

Geppetto’s (a locally owned-and-operated toy store)

The XEWT Channel 12 studio also recently debuted at Seaport Village, a studio operated by Televisa.

Seaport Village's other vendors can be found here, and include longtime staples like Edgewater Grill and gift shops like Hot Licks, Crazy Shirts, and San Diego Surf Co.

For the latest updates on what’s happening at Seaport Village, visit the landmark’s website here.

Seaport Village: History & Future

Seaport Village is located along the waterfront at 849 West Harbor Dr., adjacent to downtown San Diego and the USS Midway Museum and south of the San Diego International Airport. The shopping and dining complex debuted in 1980; it is owned by the Port of San Diego and operated in partnership with Protea Property Management.

Seaport Village has been undergoing enhancements as part of the Port’s ongoing Central Embarcadero project, which includes 70 acres of land and water between downtown San Diego and the San Diego Bayfront.

The Board of Port Commissioners directed staff in October 2015 to move forward on the development strategy for this scenic San Diego zone, and you can check out the progress of the project here.

