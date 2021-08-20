Eater San Diego: New South Bay Food Hall Sets Culinary Lineup

Looks like we’re really liking this food hall thing in San Diego. The latest public market/food hall to open in our region is coming to National City this fall. Eater San Diego has the details, plus other top stories of the week from our local food and drink scene.

Market on 8th Preps to Open in Downtown National City

Market on 8th – a 9,000-square-foot public market project set to debut this fall in San Diego’s South Bay – is nearing completion with almost all its spaces spoken for. Among the 14 tenants will be a Japanese concept by chef Phillip Esteban (he was on our Scene in San Diego podcast last year, check out his episode here and below). Other food stalls will offer everything from pizza and Mexican food to Indonesian and Thai cuisine. The marketplace will feature both indoor and outdoor communal seating – and there’s craft beer, too.

Carousel Bar Starts Spinning in Little Italy

Wolfie's Carousel Bar has landed on Kettner Boulevard with a whimsical design that's anchored by a carousel-shaped revolving cocktail bar that makes a full rotation every 14 minutes. The menu features New Orleans-inspired cocktails as well as classic French bistro dishes.

Tahini to Expand and Add Adjacent Café in Kearny Mesa

A popular lunch spot for Middle Eastern street food, Tahini is moving to a larger space this fall and turning its original location into a new café. Called Finjan, it will serve Turkish coffee along with standard espresso drinks and homemade Arabic desserts.

Hamburger Hut Rolls Into in Encinitas

The local group behind Valentina and Moto Deli has launched a roadside burger stand in San Diego’s North County. With plenty of outdoor seating along the 101, Hamburger Hut's streamlined menu focuses on burgers made with wagyu beef and fries, with other options like fish tacos and vegan salads on the way.

New Restaurant and Bar Openings in San Diego

Eater San Diego’s frequently updated roundup of the latest hospitality openings includes recent additions ranging from the East Village arrival of a fast-casual chain specializing in Greek food to new locations for long-standing local Italian and Vietnamese restaurants.

