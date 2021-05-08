‘It's Very Traumatic, My Heart Breaks for the Kids': Family Reacts to Search Warrant at Home of Missing Chula Vista Mom

Chula Vista police served a second search warrant at the Chula Vista home of the missing mother of three, May 'Maya' Millete, Friday. Law enforcement spent several hours searching the home and removing items for the investigation. The warrant was served four months, to the date, since Maya went missing.

"It's very heartbreaking. It's a lot," said Maricris Drouaillet, Maya’s oldest sister. She told NBC 7 that Maya's three children and their grandfather were inside the home at the time of the search.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

#ChulaVista police served a 2nd search warrant at the home of missing mother of three, Maya Millete, last night. Maya’s sister says the children were inside the home at the time.

Watch @nbcsandiego at 6 for an update from family & friends who are desperately looking for answers pic.twitter.com/AlRdY58rvQ — Lauren Coronado (@LaurenmCoronado) May 9, 2021

"It's very traumatic and my heart breaks for the kids. I know the 4-year-old doesn't know what's going on yet, but my 11 and 9-year-old nieces, I know they know what's going on," explained Drouaillet. "I wish I could've hugged them, but they didn't let us go in. I could just see from the window. I thought it was my niece, [but] it wasn't. It was the grandpa looking at us through the window and I just waved and just kind of yelled, I love them and hopefully we'll bring mommy soon."

She said Maya's husband, Larry Millete, cut ties between the children and Maya’s family a few months back. Larry has not been named as a suspect, but police said he stopped cooperating with the investigation.

NBC 7 is told he was not home at the time of the search.

Dozens of family, friends and supporters were outside the home while police conducted their search.

Another search warrant has just been served at the home of Maya Millete, a Chula Vista mom who went missing four months ago.

"It seems like they were hammering pretty hard in the garage. They were lookin’," said Lilliana Burke. Burke met the family after Maya’s disappearance and has been leading weekly searches.

"We've been searching adamantly for about four months," said Burke.

Saturday's search was near Pepper Park in National City. More than 30 people canvased the area on foot and by canoe. Chula Vista and National City police were called to the scene to recover an item. It's unclear if it has any significance to Maya's disappearance, but searchers say they don't take any chances. Drouaillet said she’s grateful for the community’s dedication to the search effort.

"We are very blessed, and we feel the love from the community," said Drouaillet.

Drouaillet and supporters have been desperately looking for answers since Maya’s disappearance.



"May should have been found by now. Things could have been done a lot faster," said Burke.

"Not knowing what happened and thinking about the kids, it's Mother’s Day, so, it's very heartbreaking," said Drouaillet.

Drouaillet said police did not share any information about what was recovered from Friday night’s search.

Chula Vista Police told NBC 7 they are not commenting on the results of the search and that the status of the investigation has not changed. CVPD is expected to provide an update, as part of their bi-weekly releases on May 19.

The criminal investigation into Millete's disappearance is ongoing. Police are urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact detectives at (619) 691-5139. Tips can be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.