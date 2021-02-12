Search for Missing Chula Vista Mom Extends Across County Lines

On a rainy, gloomy day, Maya Millete's family has packed their bags and are headed up to the Glamis Sand Dunes, one of the last places they shared with Milette.

“We were just there a few days before she disappeared,” said Maricris Drouaillet, Millet’s sister. “We were there for the New Years' weekend. It’s up there that we hope we might find some information or anything at all.”

Drouaillet says the last time she saw her little sister was on Sunday, Jan. 3, four days before she was reported missing.

In an interview with NBC 7's Mark Mullen, she shared what she remembered from the trip with Milette and her husband.

“The last time that we were together with them, there were a lot of arguments between them,” Drouaillet said.

Drouaillet adds the couple had been having marital problems over the past year.

“We felt sometimes uncomfortable about it too,” Drouaillet said. “But, you know, we were just praying and hoping they would be able to work it out. We didn’t see this coming, you know, after that.”

Millete was last seen by her husband, Larry Millete, on Thursday, Jan. 7. It has now been five weeks since her disappearance.

Police have not named her husband as a suspect but have said he stopped assisting in the investigation and has retained an attorney.

NBC 7 has reached out to Larry Millete and he responded by text saying he was really thankful for the concern and search efforts by the community.

For now, her sister continues to hold out hope as the search continues. This weekend in Glamis.

“Whatever it takes to keep the traction going for my sister,” says Drouaillet. “That's why we do the searches. The goal is to find her and until we find her, we’re going to keep doing the searches in areas where there is a possibility she might be.

NBC 7 examines the timeline of the case of the missing Chula Vista mom, May "Maya" Millete.

The search is planned for Saturday morning. The family asks anyone who wants to help to meet at the ranger station on Gecko Road at 10 a.m.