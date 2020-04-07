San Diego Convention Center

County Leaders to Discuss Convention Center’s Transformation Into Temporary Homeless Shelter

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

More than 800 homeless individuals will have moved into the San Diego Convention Center by Wednesday as part of the government’s effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and county officials will speak on the matter on Tuesday.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer, City Councilmember Chris Ward and Father Joe’s Villages President Deacon Jim Vargas will speak at a press conference to address the final planned move of sheltered individuals into the convention center.

“Operation Shelter to Home” was announced March 23 and took into effect last week. As part of an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and to help homeless individuals find a path to permanent housing.

In the next few days, individuals who have been housed at Golden Hall will be moved to the convention center. Those who have chronic health conditions will be housed at Father Joe’s PMC facility, where they can receive medical support.

