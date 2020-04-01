City Leaders to Discuss SD Convention Center’s Temporary Transformation Into Homeless Shelter

San Diego leaders will gather Wednesday to discuss how the city’s Convention Center will be used to house homeless individuals in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Announced last week, the move will give homeless residents a place for basic necessities like shelter, food and somewhere to bathe. The temporary shelter will also ensure homeless people will practice guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such as social distancing and frequent hand washing.

The San Diego Convention Center will house homeless individuals who do not display symptoms of the novel coronavirus. The move allows the city to free up its existing bridge shelters to instead use them for coronavirus screenings.

Among those who will join Mayor Kevin Faulconer at Wednesday’s press conference are Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, City Councilmember Chris Ward, Tamera Kohler who is the CEO of the Regional Task Force on the Homeless, San Diego Convention Center CEO Rip Rippetoe and CEO of Alpha Project, Bob McElroy.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.