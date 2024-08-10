Boy, 14, in critical condition after Escondido hit-and-run

A 14-year-old boy was in a hospital in critical condition Friday following a hit-and-run on an Escondido street.

A 911 caller reported spotting the victim lying in the roadway in the 1100 block of North Fig Street and hearing a vehicle traveling out of the area to the south at high speed shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

Escondido Police spokesman Paul Smyth told NBC 7 that witnesses described the vehicle as a dark gray sedan.

Paramedics took the victim, an Escondido resident who may have been on a skateboard when he was struck, to a trauma center for treatment of severe injuries, police said.

The hit-and-run driver remained unidentified and at large Friday afternoon.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Escondido Police.