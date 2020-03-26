Animal Shelters Distributing Free Pet Food to Financially Challenged Owners

The San Diego Humane Society wants to make sure pets are taken care of during the pandemic. The organization is distributing more than 70,000 pounds of pet food and supplies to families in need.

Income-qualified families, those receiving government assistance such as CalFresh, Medi-Cal or unemployment, can pick up dry dog or cat food once every 30 days.

Anyone can visit the Humane Society's campus locations in Escondido, Oceanside (572 Airport Road location only) or San Diego between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to pick up a bag of dog or cat food, as well as other supplies, such as cat litter, pet treats and pet beds while supplies last.

The group is partnering with the San Diego Food Bank, San Diego Unified School District and other human service groups serving seniors in our community to make pet food available at their distribution sites.

Humane society folks expected their supplies to last for a month.Donations to the society can be made by doing the following:

Sdhumane.org/donate

Text “sdhumane” to 50155

Donate via posts with a donate button on their Facebook page

For their part, officials at the San Diego Humane Society and the Helen Woodward Animal Center are working with community partners to make your animal family members’ needs are seen due to circumstances connected to the Covid-19 crisis.

Feeding San Diego is working with the folks at the Helen Woodward to get free pet food to San Diegans who were laid off recently by affected businesses.

“Beginning March 26, pet-owners out of work due to the Covid-19 crisis will not only receive two weeks’ worth of pet food but also two weeks’ worth of nonperishable food items for human family members,” Helen Woodward officials said in a news release issued Wednesday.

The center started drive-thru distributions on Monday, providing pet food for up to three animals, expanding services with the aid of Feeding San Diego on Thursday. Interested recipients have to register for pickup here. Anyone with questions can call (858) 756-4117 x 341. Pickups must be made by 4 p.m. on Thursday. Organizers said that there will be other pickup times in the coming weeks. The center is located at 6461 El Apajo in Rancho Santa Fe.