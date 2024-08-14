Chula Vista

All aboard! Chula Vista expands shuttle service to everyone

Rides remain free for those 55 years and up, and $2 for those ages 18 to 54

By Renee Schmiedeberg

The City of Chula Vista is making it easier to get around without a car.

On Tuesday, the city announced it's expanding its shuttle service to all adults in Northwest Chula Vista, building upon its previous group of those only 55 years old and older within a specific service area.

The all-electric shuttle launched two years ago as a door-to-door pickup service that is still free for riders 55 years and up, and now $2 per ride for those ages 18 to 54. Children are allowed to ride with an accompanying adult.

The shuttle service operates from around the Sweetwater River to the north, to the bayfront on the west, then to Interstate 805/Hilltop Drive to the east and finally, L Street to the south.

Who is to thank for this low-cost program? The Community Congregational Development Corp. granted $1 million and Clean Mobility Options granted another $1.5 million. The service is run with five all-electric powered sedans, including ADA-accessible vehicles.

Chula Vista expands its Community Shuttle service. (City of Chula Vista)

How to request a ride with Chula Vista Community Shuttle?

Requesting a ride is easy. You can either download the Circuit app on your smart phone here or call (646) 504-3733. The shuttle is in operation Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Call a ride for a doctor's appointment, a grocery run, visiting a friend and more.

A map of where the Chula Vista Community Shuttle service can take riders. (City of Chula Vista)

Chula Vista
