Storm Creates Strange Cloud Formations in Skies Over San Diego - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Storm Creates Strange Cloud Formations in Skies Over San Diego

By NBC 7 Staff

5 PHOTOS

24 minutes ago

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago
More Photo Galleries
Free or Cheap Things to Do in San Diego
In Photos: Hurricane Dorian Devastates Bahamas
Connect With Us
AdChoices