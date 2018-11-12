Fire Danger Extends to Coast in Windy, Dry Santa Ana Weather

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen takes a look at what to expect on Monday.

A red flag warning issued for San Diego County extends from the desert to the ocean Monday as winds between 30 and 50 mph and humidity in the single digits will create extreme fire danger over the next two days.

Humidity will drop between 5 and 10 percent over the next couple of days. Winds will be east for most of the area near 20 to 40 mph for inland valleys, with 60+ mph gusts closer to the mountains and canyons.

“This is going to all the way to the coast,” said NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

A high wind warning was in effect Monday for inland valleys and mountains.

“I know a lot of people are off today. Some barbecues out there. Maybe a little yard work,” Parveen said. “Do not burn anything. Don’t do anything that’s going to cause a spark.”

As of 11:30 p.m. Sunday, San Diego Gas & Electric shut off power to around 1,000 customers in the Descanso, Buckman Springs and Pine Valley areas as a safety precaution because of the high winds and low humidity, according to the utility.

The National Weather Service is forecasting strong Santa Ana winds through Tuesday. Read details about the red flag warning here.

Explosive fire growth is possible with any fire starts.

On Sunday, a small brush fire threatened homes in the populated Otay Ranch neighborhood of Chula Vista. Fire officials said no homes were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation but one battalion chief said it's believed to be arson.

A Fallbrook man was spotted near the start of a 5-acre brush fire Sunday that started behind Daniel's Market and jumped the road into some trees. One outbuilding was destroyed and the man was arrested on charges of arson.