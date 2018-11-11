The San Diego Sheriff's Department arrested a 34-year-old man for felony arson after a five-acre brush fire broke out in Fallbrook Sunday.

Brad Arands was spotted near the origin of the fire, deputies said. He was detained until crews controlled the fire.

The blaze threatened homes on the 4000 block of Fallsbrea in Fallbrook, but was quickly stopped, according to Cal Fire.

The fire started just after 12 p.m. Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol reported the fire initially started behind Daniel’s Market. It jumped the road and caught onto some trees.

Cal Fire reported the forward rate of spread stopped at around 12:50 p.m.

Arands was then arrested and booked at the Vista Detention Facility.

One outbuilding was destroyed, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.