Chula Vista Brush Fire Started by Teens: Witnesses

The teens were filming each other the fire. NBC 7's Erika Cervantes has more. (Published 2 hours ago)

Teenagers were suspected of starting a small brush fire in Chula Vista on Sunday evening, a fire battalion chief said.

The fire started around 9:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Santa Cora Avenue near the Tersina Apartments complex, the Chula Vista Fire Department said.

A resident who took a cell phone video of the fire said the flames melted some people's blinds. Some residents were evacuated and have since been allowed to go home.

On person, a 16-year-old, was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. That person is expected to be OK, a battalion chief said.

The teen was trying to put out the fire and the fire extinguisher malfunctioned.

Witnesses told investigators they noises outside the window and saw some kids filming each other starting fires.

This was the second fire in this location in 2 1/2 weeks. A similar fire was started by kids on Oct. 25, just a few feet away from this one.

In that fire, it was the same situation — kids filming each other starting fires.