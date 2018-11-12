No School Tuesday for Districts Impacted by SDG&E Power Shut Off - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

No School Tuesday for Districts Impacted by SDG&E Power Shut Off

San Diego Gas and Electric suspended service for customers in several fire-prone areas

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 4 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Chargers Make Unexpected Kicking Change
    NBC 5 News
    Empty desk in a classroom (file photo).

    Several San Diego County school districts are keeping students at home Tuesday following San Diego Gas & Electric's decision to shut off power service to customers in fire-prone areas.

    The San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) said that campuses would be at the following school districts:

     

    • Julian Union School District
    • Julian Union High School District
    • Mountain Empire Unified School District
    • Spencer Valley School District
    A red flag warning was issued in the county from the desert to the ocean and is paired with a high wind warning. Both alerts last through Tuesday evening.
    Humidity was expected to drop between 5 and 10 percent from the mountains to the coastline, and wind gusts above 80 mph were felt in some parts of the county.

    SDG&E Shuts Off Power to Hundreds Due to Wind

    [DGO] SDG&E Shuts Off Power to Hundreds Due to Wind

    Hundreds of SDG&E customers are without power due to high winds. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda has more on this Red Flag Warning.

    (Published 6 hours ago)

     

    SDG&E suspended service for customers living in Warner Springs, Dulzura, Potrero, Campo, Jamul, Lyons Valley, Barrett Lake, Dehesa, Alpine, Japatul Valley, Buckman Springs, Morena Village, Otay Lake, Otay Mesa, Viejas, Boulder Creek, Pine Valley, Mount Laguna, Valley Center, Pauma Valley, Santa Ysabel, Lake Henshaw, Ramona, San Diego Country Estates, Wynola, Live Oak Springs, Boulevard, and Julian/Kentwood in the Pines areas as a safety precaution.

    The utility company dispatched a large, one megawatt generated to the Julian community to help serve the businesses in the downtown area, D’Agostino said.

    The SDCOE said that Warner Unified School District campuses would be closed Tuesday due to a scheduled teacher work day.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices