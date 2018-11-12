No School Tuesday for Districts Impacted by SDG&E Power Shut Off

Several San Diego County school districts are keeping students at home Tuesday following San Diego Gas & Electric's decision to shut off power service to customers in fire-prone areas.
The San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) said that campuses would be at the following school districts:
- Julian Union School District
- Julian Union High School District
- Mountain Empire Unified School District
- Spencer Valley School District
SDG&E suspended service for customers living in Warner Springs, Dulzura, Potrero, Campo, Jamul, Lyons Valley, Barrett Lake, Dehesa, Alpine, Japatul Valley, Buckman Springs, Morena Village, Otay Lake, Otay Mesa, Viejas, Boulder Creek, Pine Valley, Mount Laguna, Valley Center, Pauma Valley, Santa Ysabel, Lake Henshaw, Ramona, San Diego Country Estates, Wynola, Live Oak Springs, Boulevard, and Julian/Kentwood in the Pines areas as a safety precaution.
The utility company dispatched a large, one megawatt generated to the Julian community to help serve the businesses in the downtown area, D’Agostino said.
The SDCOE said that Warner Unified School District campuses would be closed Tuesday due to a scheduled teacher work day.