No School Tuesday for Districts Impacted by SDG&E Power Shut Off

Several San Diego County school districts are keeping students at home Tuesday following San Diego Gas & Electric's decision to shut off power service to customers in fire-prone areas.

The San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) said that campuses would be at the following school districts:

Julian Union School District

Julian Union High School District

Mountain Empire Unified School District

Spencer Valley School District

red flag warning was issued in the county from the desert to the ocean and is paired with a high wind warning. Both alerts last through Tuesday evening.

Humidity was expected to drop between 5 and 10 percent from the mountains to the coastline, and wind gusts above 80 mph were felt in some parts of the county.

SDG&E Shuts Off Power to Hundreds Due to Wind

Hundreds of SDG&E customers are without power due to high winds. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda has more on this Red Flag Warning. (Published 6 hours ago)

SDG&E suspended service for customers living in Warner Springs, Dulzura, Potrero, Campo, Jamul, Lyons Valley, Barrett Lake, Dehesa, Alpine, Japatul Valley, Buckman Springs, Morena Village, Otay Lake, Otay Mesa, Viejas, Boulder Creek, Pine Valley, Mount Laguna, Valley Center, Pauma Valley, Santa Ysabel, Lake Henshaw, Ramona, San Diego Country Estates, Wynola, Live Oak Springs, Boulevard, and Julian/Kentwood in the Pines areas as a safety precaution.

The utility company dispatched a large, one megawatt generated to the Julian community to help serve the businesses in the downtown area, D’Agostino said.

The SDCOE said that Warner Unified School District campuses would be closed Tuesday due to a scheduled teacher work day.