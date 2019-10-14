Roller Coaster Ride of Gas Prices

San Diego drivers may not know how much they will be paying for gas the next time they pull into their neighborhood gas station, but they will know it will hurt.

Gas prices have gone up 53 cents a gallon for regular in the last 30 days, according to the Automobile Club. That is an increase of between $5 and $10 dollars at every fill-up.

Prices started rising when there was an attack on a Saudi Arabia oil field in September. But prices really started skyrocketing for local drivers when four different California oil refineries experienced a slowdown or complete shutdown in production.

Since then there has been a steady rise in prices, starting with a 32 cent jump in the end of September.

In the second week of October, wholesale "Spot" prices finally started coming down, with a one week drop of 20 cents. But since then there has been a slight increase.

Currently prices are holding steady, but there was a 6 cent increase on October 14. That means there could be a slight fluxuation at the pump.

California refineries are preparing for the switch to the "Winter Blend" of fuel which must be completed by November 1. That blend is cheaper to manufacture and often comes with lower prices.