Police Ramp Up Security For Rock N' Roll Marathon

A police lieutenant says you don't see patrols at the event, that doesn't mean they can't see you. (Published 2 hours ago)

The Rock ‘N’ Roll San Diego Marathon returns to the streets surrounding Balboa Park this weekend, where runners will hit the pavement in marathon, half-marathon, the 2-person half-marathon relay, and 5K races.

"People will see a lot more uniform officers for events like this," said Lieutenant Shawn Takeuchi of the San Diego Police Department.

Last year during the event, a woman was arrested for pointing a weapon at police. Mona Elease Williams, 58, was two blocks from the finish line at the time.

Close to 5,000 athletes were moved to a designated "safe zone" because Williams was spotted with a weapon. The weapon was later determined to be a pellet gun.

Lieutenant Takeuchi added if you don't see patrols, that doesn't mean they can't see you.

"There will be resources that the public won't see," said Takeuchi. "We keep that a secret because we don't want the bad guys to know where they are."

For a list of road closures during the event, click here.

The Rock ‘N’ San Diego weekend will also bring a Health & Fitness Expo to the San Diego Convention Center (Halls D through F), from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The event starts at 6:15 a.m. Sunday on 6th Avenue and Quince Street in Balboa Park. The finish line is at Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego.