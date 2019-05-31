Roads to Close for 2019 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon

From Mission Bay Park to Fashion Valley and Friars Road to Golden Hill, traffic will be impacted by the annual Rock 'n' Roll Marathon.

An estimated 30,000 runners and walkers are planning to participate in the weekend's events. Sunday's marathon will begin at the start line on 6th Avenue at Quince Drive and follow the marathon route to the finish line at Union and Ash streets downtown.

Commuters will see signs along State Route 163 warning them in advance that the northbound side of the highway will be closed from B street to Friars Road early Sunday due to the marathon's course. The southbound lanes of SR-163 will stay open to I-5.

Most of the road closures will be in effect between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m., race organizers say. They have published several maps showing alternate routes to some key areas like Mission Hills and Downtown.

Road closures include:

Ash Street between 5th Avenue and Pacific Highway

5th Avenue between B Street and Ash Street

B Street between 17th Street and 5th Avenue

Here is the list of closures including the times they will begin and end: