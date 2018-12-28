Probation for Woman in Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Gun Incident

A woman whose actions interrupted San Diego's Rock 'n' Roll Marathon was granted probation Friday for a felony charge of resisting an executive officer by threat or violence.

Mona Elease Williams, 58, faced a maximum of 11 years behind bars for pointing a weapon at police on June 3. She was two blocks from the finish line for the largest annual marathon in San Diego at the time.

Close to 5,000 athletes were moved to a designated "safe zone" because Williams was spotted with a weapon. The weapon was later determined to be a pellet gun.

Judge Michael Groch told Williams that she will go to prison for four years and eight months if she violates a single term of probation over the next five years.