A team of national firearms and explosives agents began processing the scene Saturday at an auto shop warehouse in San Diego gutted by a fire earlier this week that left behind $3.5 million in damages.

On Friday, officials said more than two dozen agents with the National Response Team (NRT) and Los Angeles branches of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) would join the investigation into the fire that destroyed the Off Road Warehouse on Balboa Avenue in Kearny Mesa a day earlier.

Some of the federal investigators began arriving Friday afternoon. On Saturday morning, several agents could be seen going in and out of the business, gathering evidence and analyzing the scene.

According to investigators, there is a risk that there could be hazardous materials inside the building. Special equipment will eventually be needed to haul off some of the vehicles that burned inside the warehouse.

Nate Mullen, co-owner of the Off Road Warehouse, said he’s grateful federal investigators are helping. He wants answers as to what caused the fire that ripped through his business.

“Thank God we have ATF people on site and they’re going to find out and get to the cause of the problem – whatever that cause is – so, I’m excited about that,” Mullen told NBC 7.

Mullen said this is the second fire at his business in the past four months.

The huge blaze erupted at the Off Road Warehouse at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday and burned for more than four hours. Firefighters worked tirelessly to knock down the flames and, by 6 a.m. that morning, a local Metro Arson Strike Team was able to begin its investigation into what sparked the fire.

Due to the sheer size of the fire, authorities were faced with challenges.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief Ted Moran said part of the building's roof had collapsed, which prevented firefighters from safely going inside. In the end, the business was a total loss, the ATF said.

The federal team was brought in at the request of the SDFD and will work alongside local fire investigators to determine the cause of the fire. NRT agents will re-construct the scene to identify the fire's origin.

The first fire at the same warehouse was reported on Nov. 16 and also prompted a two-alarm response. It was not clear if the fires were connected.

In both cases, no one was hurt.