Massive Fire Burns for Hours at Auto Repair Shop in Kearny Mesa

An auto shop was completely destroyed Thursday by a massive fire that burned for hours, likely causing more than $1 million in damage to the Kearny Mesa building and its contents, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

The blaze erupted at the Off Road Warehouse near the intersection of Convoy and Balboa avenues at about 1:30 a.m., and nearly three hours later was still burning and sending a cloud of dark smoke into the sky.

Before crews arrived, the fire had burned the majority of the structure and its contents, posing a challenge for firefighters, who had difficulty gaining access to the fire, SDFD said.

"That poses a dangerous situation for our crews because we don't want to send people inside underneath that and risk it collapsing under our firefighters," a SDFD chief at the scene said.

By 4:30 a.m. crews were still intermittently dousing the fire to ensure it didn't continue to spread but two-thirds of the roof had collapsed, meaning crews were unable to get inside the building and completely knock down the blaze.

SDFD said the building was a total loss and the damage likely surpassed $1 million.

A Metro-Arson Strike Team (MAST) was at the scene but would likely not be able to investigate the cause until crews could get access into the building.

The blaze was the second within a few months at the same auto shop. It was not clear if the fires were connected.

A veterinary hospital next door was also affected by the fire. Several animals had to be evacuated as crews battled flames.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.