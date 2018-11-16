NBC 7 Dave's Summers reports from the warehouse where a quick response from SDFD saved the day. (Published Friday, Nov. 16, 2018)

SDFD Puts Out Fire at Off Road Warehouse

A quick response from San Diego Fire-Rescue saved a Kearny Mesa offroad vehicle shop thousands of dollars in lost property.

Smoke was billowing from all four sides of the Off Road Warehouse on Balboa Avenue when DFD crews arrived just before 9 p.m.

The warehouse's display floor is stocked top to bottom with custom pieces and hardware for off-road enthusiasts.

Once it was discovered what was on fire, crews called for the assistance from a second alarm. That brought double the firefighters and resources.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The extent of the damage is also not known yet, according to SDFD.

The business was closed at the time the fire started and no one was inside.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.