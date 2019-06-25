By Tuesday morning, the misspelled portion of the traffic sign at Washington and Lincoln streets in Lemon Grove had been painted over, but the sign wasn't quite fixed.

A traffic sign painted at an intersection in Lemon Grove certainly caused drivers to stop. Only, they weren’t obeying the sign – they were doing a double-take and shaking their heads because the sign was misspelled.

A photo going around social media Monday showed a sign in a residential area at Washington and Lincoln streets that read “STPO,” when it should’ve read “STOP.” The word was painted on the asphalt near a red stop sign at the 4-way intersection.

Residents took to social media to criticize the misspelled sign. Much of the conversation took place in a Facebook group called "Lemon Grove Parents United" after a photo of the misspelled sign was posted in the group by a local.

"SMH. This is what happens when you get rid of good teachers," one person commented on the photo.

The Facebook group is a place for Lemon Grove residents to gather and discuss issues shaking up the school district, including the controversial resignations of 16 probationary teachers this past March. In May, the Lemon Grove School District superintendent announced she was leaving her position.

NBC 7 visited the area Tuesday. The misspelled lettering – the P and the O – had been painted over but it still didn’t say what was intended. Instead, the sign read “ST.”

A Google Maps image of the area prior to the repainting, misspelling, and consequent modification of the sign showed that while the original lettering was spelled correctly, the O and P were beginning to fade.

A Google Maps image of the intersection in Lemon Grove showed the lettering had started to fade, mainly on the O and P.

Photo credit: Google Maps

At this point, it is unclear when misspelling mistake took place, or when the rest of the lettering will be added.