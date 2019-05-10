Lemon Grove Superintendent Leaves Position

NBC 7's Danica McAdam spoke to parents and teachers about the position change. (Published Friday, May 10, 2019)

The Lemon Grove School District superintendent is moving to another school district and some parents and teachers feel like they won the battle to oust her.

Superintendent Kimberly Berman, Ph.D., is leaving for a superintendent position in the Bay Area. Parents and teachers who spoke with NBC 7 said they can't wait to see her go, but also said they worry about who will replace her.

“I was happy because parents have really been trying to have our Superintendent Berman replaced,” said parent Liana Lebaron.

Lebaron and her husband Christian Howell have a fourth-grade daughter at LGSD. They are part of a Facebook group called Lemon Grove Parents United that has been demanding Berman and other board members to step down.

16 Lemon Grove School District Teachers Terminated

NBC 7's Danica McAdam reports from district headquarters (Published Tuesday, March 12, 2019)

“There is a bit of relief, but this battle does not stop here,” said Lebaron.

They've been angry since March when the board accepted the resignations of 16 probationary teachers. They said they felt forced to step down after the district told them they were not going to be asked to return the next year.

At the time, the district said it was not for budgetary reasons and also said they were not required to give a cause. This devastated the parents and students who loved those teachers.

“We lost 16 of our amazing teachers,” said Lebaron.

A teachers who was not forced to leave, and who asked NBC 7 to not reveal her identity, said she wanted to share her support for Superintendent Berman's departure.

“I think I was celebrating with the parents. Lemon Grove has always felt like a family and these past few years it was not,” said the teacher.

The board appointed superintendent Berman two years ago. In a statement Friday, the district wrote:

"The Lemon Grove School District Governing Board would like to announce that Dr. Berman has been named as the Superintendent of Mill Valley School District. It has been our pleasure to work with Dr. Berman for the past two years. During her recent evaluation, the Board extended an offer of a 4-year contract for Dr. Berman to continue to work with Lemon Grove Learners. While we are sad to see her move forward, we appreciate her dedication to our staff, students and community. During her tenure, we saw tremendous growth and are confident that she has established sustainable systems to continue our same path. Dr. Berman will remain with the district through the end of June."

Parents said they still want other board members to step down.

"The problem hasn't stopped yet until the school board listens to the parents more," said Howell.

The district did not make Superintendent Berman available for comment. They tell NBC 7 they will appoint an interim superintendent, and then hold a national search for a permanent replacement. Parents said they plan to be involved in that decision.