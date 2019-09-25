State Senator Brian Jones Announces Run for 50th District Seat

California State Senator Brian Jones (R-38) announced Wednesday he will run for the 50th Congressional District seat.

Jones released a statement on his website announcing his official run.

Jones, a Republican, currently represents California’s 38th State Senate District, representing most of San Diego’s East County.

“I would consider it a great honor to be a reliable vote for the President's agenda—standing up for Americans interests abroad, restoring respect for law enforcement at home, and appointing judges who will respect the traditional values upon which our country was built,” said Jones in the statement.

Before his State Senate position, Jones represented California's 71st State Assembly District from 2010 to 2016.

Former U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa is expected to announce Thursday that he will also enter the race for the Dist. 50 ultimately adding to the list of 11 candidates officially running.

Issa was previously the congressional representative for the 49th Congressional District, from 2001-2019.

There are currently six Republicans, two Democrats, one no-party candidate and one unaffiliated candidate running against the Republican incumbent Duncan Hunter.

Rep. Hunter has held on to his seat in the 50th District, also representing San Diego's East County, amid a pending federal corruption trial in which the congressman is accused of using campaign funds for personal expenses. His trial is slated to begin in early 2020.