This March 6, 2014, file photo shows Rep. Darrel Issa, R-Calif., on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Issa announced Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, that he would not be seeking re-election later in the year.

Former U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa is expected to announce Thursday he will run against indicted fellow Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter, according to an Associated Press source.

Issa formed a committee to explore a run at the 50th Congressional District last month and said in a statement at the time, "I have received such a tremendous outpouring of encouragement from supporters inside the district and around the state and across the nation."

Dist. 50 candidate Larry Wilske told the Associated Press Issa was set to enter the race. As a result, Wilske said he would drop out to support Issa, the AP reported.

His formal announcement is expected at a press conference surrounded by other San Diego-area Republican politicians, including San Diego County Supervisor Dianne Jacob, El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, Escondido Sam Abed and others.

Rep. Darrell Issa Springs Surprise Retirement

NBC 7's Artie Ojeda shares details on the surprise retirement announcement of Congressman Darrell Issa from the 49th District after 18 years. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018)

Issa represented the 49th District representing both San Diego and Orange counties for 18 years before announcing in Jan. 2018 he would not seek re-election. His last term in office for the swing district was secured by fewer than 2,000 votes.

The seat is currently occupied by Democrat Mike Levin.

Meanwhile, Rep. Hunter held on to his seat in the more red 50th District, representing San Diego's East County, amid a federal corruption trial in which the congressman is accused of using campaign funds for personal expenses. His trial is slated to begin in early 2020.

Hunter has said he has no plans to end his 2020 bid.

According to Ballotpedia, the 2020 race for the 50th District is also expected to include Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, Independent Helen Horvath and Republicans Abed, Wells and former politician Carl DeMaio.