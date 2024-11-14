Hillcrest

3 teenagers arrested in connection to Hillcrest pellet gun attacks

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

The Hillcrest sign on University Ave.
Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with September's pellet gun attacks in the Hillcrest neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said.

In early September multiple people were struck with pellets as they walked on the sidewalk. There were at least four victims in the alleged crimes, but none were seriously injured, according to SDPD Lt. Weeden.

Detectives from SDPD's Criminal Intelligence Unit were able to obtain footage of the suspected vehicle from a surveillance camera. Investigators then ran the plate and the suspect vehicle was then identified which then led to multiple suspects being identified, San Diego Police said.

On Thursday, Anthony Lopez-Quiniones, 19, Arturo Herrera-Sustaita, 19, and Angelo Nathaniel Aron ,19, were arrested for multiple hate crime related charges. They were booked into San Diego County jail.

"The San Diego Police Department is committed to ensuring a safe space for all members of our community and acts of hate such as these will not be tolerated," SDPD said in a release.

Back in September, another 19-year-old was also arrested in connection with the crimes.

Just last week, another man was jailed on suspicion of taking part in hate-motivated tagging crimes in Hillcrest back in August.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call SDPD at (619) 531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

