Arrest made in pellet gun attacks in Hillcrest

San Diego police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with pellet gun attacks in the Hillcrest neighborhood, a hub for members of San Diego's LGBTQ+ community, which prompted a hate-crime investigation.

Hernán Garduño Hernández faced a judge on Friday in connection with a series of shootings. The 19-year-old faces six counts of battery, each with hate crime allegations. He's pleaded not guilty and denied all allegations.

San Diego police were investigating two separate shooting sprees, in May and September, that they did not believe were connected. Hernández is accused of being involved in three attacks that took place on Sept. 7.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

According to the deputy district attorney, police found a gel blaster device and hundreds of gel pellets inside Hernández's car.

If found guilty, Hernández, who remains in custody, could face six years and four months in prison. He will be back in court later this month.

Hernán Garduño Hernández faced a judge on Sept. 13, 2024, in connection with a series of pellet gun attacks in the Hillcrest neighborhood.

Hillcrest shooting sprees

The May attacks started in the early morning hours of the 18th at several businesses that make up the gay scene in Hillcrest, including:

The Rail at Fifth and Robinson avenues, where one of the projectiles struck a security guard on the arm

Number One Fifth Avenue

Rich's on University Avenue, where three people were struck, including an employee who had to undergo minor surgery for a resulting eye injury

Pecs Bar, also on University Avenue

Surveillance video from The Rail showed the moment the bar's security guard was shot in the arm by a pellet. Police said at least 3 people had varying degrees of injuries, none that were life-threatening.

Authorities believe the pellets were fired from what's often called an "Orbeez" gun that shoots gel pellets.

The same night, a man was targeted by the gel pellets while walking with his wife in Old Town — an assault that is not believed to have been hate-motivated, police said.

In those five attacks, the suspect vehicle was described as a black late-model sedan with one or more occupants. A $2,000 reward was offered this week for tips that led to an arrest in this case.

Those incidents are separate from the series of pellet gun attacks in Hillcrest that happened in early September, which were being investigated by San Diego police as hate crimes. One incident was reported on 600 University Ave., and two others were reported near University Avenue, SDPD Lt. Jason Weeden said.

The suspects in the September incidents were seen driving a light-colored minivan, and there were at least four victims that were not seriously injured, SDPD said.

The deputy district attorney says they are conducting ongoing investigations to see if more people were involved.