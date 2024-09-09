SDPD investigating pellet gun attacks in Hillcrest as hate crimes

The San Diego Police Department is investigating a series of pellet gun attacks in Hillcrest as possible hate crimes.

“The four incidents that are documented two of them are from Monday, the second and is the area of 600 University Avenue. One last night at 10pm in the area of 300 University Avenue and then one early this morning around 10am at 10th and University,” SDPD Lieutenant Jason Weeden said.

All of the incidents are being investigated as hate crimes.

The suspects were seen driving a light-colored minivan near the crime scene, according to an SDPD statement.

Investigators are using city technology to assist them in the investigation.

“The San Diego Police Department utilizes the latest technology such as smart streetlights and license plate readers to solve crimes and protect our citizens,” Lt. Weeden said,

There are at least four victims in the alleged crimes, but none were seriously injured, according to Lt. Weeden.

“People need to understand that whether it’s a pellet gun, a water bead gun a BB gun, it’s still a gun and it’s still designed to incite fear and it’s still designed to cause damage,” Eddie Reynoso said.

The most recent incidents come only months after similar attacks in the Hillcrest community.

However, at this time the most recent attacks are not believed to be connected to the incidents earlier in the year, according to Lt. Weeden.

Anyone with information regarding the pellet gun attacks are being asked to reach out to SDPD or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.