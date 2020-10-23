Eater San Diego: Sam The Cooking Guy Opens ‘Ghost Kitchen' Eats by Sam in Seaport Village

From ghost kitchens to cocktails to go, the coronavirus pandemic has created some interesting trends for San Diego’s restaurant scene. Local eateries continue to adapt to our new world, finding any which way to get their goods into the mouths of foodies. This week, Emmy-winning everyman cook Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zien launched his version of the ghost kitchen trend in Seaport Village – Eats by Sam. Eater San Diego shares that story and other top stories of the week from our food and drink scene.

Sam the Cooking Guy Opens Eats by Sam at Seaport Village

Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zien – the Emmy-winning everyman cook and YouTube star – joins the Scene in San Diego podcast to chat with NBC7.com and Eater about his third project, Eats by Sam at Seaport Village. Launched this week, it's a ghost kitchen/virtual restaurant focused on takeout and delivery with some on-site seating. Sam talks with us about the growing ghost kitchen trend and shares his expansion plans.

Listen to the episode below or here.

63 Spots for Takeout Cocktails, Beer and Wine

The allowance for restaurants to sell drinks to-go is one that both restaurant owners and patrons hope lasts beyond the pandemic. Providing needed extra revenue for eating establishments, it's also a great way for consumers to be able to enjoy their favorite cocktails as well as local beer and wine. Eater's map is an exhaustive list of where to get takeout drinks.

All You Can Eat Japanese Hot Pot Arrives in Mira Mesa

Founded in Tokyo, Mo-Mo-Paradise is an acclaimed eatery specializing in shabu-shabu, or Japanese hot pot. Open for dinner nightly, with indoor and outdoor seating, the company's new Mira Mesa location features an all-you-can-eat menu of meats, vegetables, and noodles that simmer in tableside cooktops filled with a variety of flavored broths.

17 Essential San Diego Burgers

Burgers are beloved in San Diego and Eater's latest map highlights 17 of the top burgers to try around town. From the downhome renditions at beloved, casual spots like Rocky's and Hodad's, to the gourmet versions found at fine dining destinations like Nine-Ten and AR Valentien, there's no shortage of delicious local burgers to discover.

Pappalecco Expanding to the East Village

The well-established Italian café with outposts in Little Italy, Hillcrest, and Kensington will debut in the East Village on Oct. 30 when it partners with RoVino The Foodery to run its on-side café. Pappalecco will offer its signature coffee drinks, pastries, sandwiches and more including new breakfast items and a gelato bar stocked with its homemade frozen treats.

