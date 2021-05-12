Mediterranean Restaurant, Distillery Added to Roster at San Diego's Seaport Village

San Diego’s Seaport Village has added a couple more businesses to its roster: a Mediterranean restaurant and a distillery, which join the 17 spaces filled since the Port of San Diego began revitalizing the waterfront landmark.

The Port of San Diego said Wednesday that Zytoun Gourmet Mediterranean and Old Harbor Distilling Company are the latest locally owned businesses to join the shopping and entertainment center along San Diego’s Embarcadero.

Renovations on the spaces each business will move into are expected to start this fall, and both are expected to open by spring/summer 2022, the Port of San Diego confirmed.

The restaurant, which specializes in Greek and Mediterranean food, will be located along the boardwalk in the Carousel District of Seaport Village, near the historic carousel and other eateries. The Port said the spot will feature an outdoor patio for dining with those scenic views of San Diego Bay. Locals and visitors can expect kabobs, hummus, salads, tabouli and falafels on the menu.

Old Harbor Distilling Co. will be located on the east side of the landmark, over in Seaport Village’s Lighthouse District. This is the second location for the San Diego-based distillery (its flagship spot in in downtown’s East Village) and this spot will include a craft spirits tasting room and a fast-casual seafood restaurant, the Port said. On the menu, visitors will find items like lobster rolls, fish, and chowders.

The two eateries are the latest to join a revamped dining/drinking lineup at the landmark that now includes Samburgers by Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zien and Grain & Grit Collective, San Pasqual Winery and Spill the Beans Coffee. Zien joined our podcast last fall to talk about his project over at Seaport Village and how his venture into being a restaurateur in San Diego is going. You can listen to that episode here or below.

Port of San Diego Board of Commissioners Chairman Michael Zucchet said in a press release Wednesday that more than $2 million has been invested into “enhancing and elevating” the offerings at the landmark.

“Seaport Village is a San Diego hotspot,” Zucchet said.

What's Happening at Seaport Village: Where Can I Eat and Shop?

The Port of San Diego said that with Zytoun and Old Harbor joining the lineup, 63 of the 71 spaces at Seaport Village are now filled. Here’s a list of the new tenants, some of which are currently open and some that debuting soon:

Samburgers by Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zien (temporary “ghost kitchen,” with full restaurant to come)

Mike Hess Brewing (along with Quieros Tacos)

Mr. Moto Pizza (New York-style pizza by the slice or pie)

Spill the Beans (specialty coffee and bagels)

Influencer Boutique (women’s clothing and accessories)

Chris Harvey Studio (pop-up art gallery and studio with workshops, classes, lectures and performances)

Tuk Tuk Eatery (Asian themed fast-casual eatery featuring BBQ bowls and Bao bar, expected to open in summer 2021)

Louisiana Charlie’s (southern-style restaurant offering BBQ and Cajun-style food, expected to open in fall 2021)

Malibu Farm (farm-to-table California-inspired restaurant, expected to open in summer 2022)

The XEWT Channel 12 studio also recently debuted at Seaport Village, a studio operated by Televisa.

Seaport Village's other vendors can be found here, and include longtime staples like Edgewater Grill and gift shops like Hot Licks, Crazy Shirts and San Diego Surf Co.

For the latest updates on what’s happening at Seaport Village, visit the landmark’s website here.

Seaport Village: History & Future

Seaport Village is located along the waterfront at 849 West Harbor Dr., adjacent to downtown San Diego and the USS Midway Museum and south of the San Diego International Airport. The shopping and dining complex debuted in 1980; it is owned by the Port of San Diego and operated in partnership with Protea Property Management.

Seaport Village has been undergoing enhancements as part of the Port’s ongoing Central Embarcadero project, which includes 70 acres of land and water between downtown San Diego and the San Diego Bayfront.

The Board of Port Commissioners directed staff in October 2015 to move forward on the development strategy for this scenic San Diego zone, and you can check out the progress of the project here.

