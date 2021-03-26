Eater San Diego: Mike Hess Brewing Pairs With Tacos at Seaport Village

Craft beer and tacos. Ballpark eats. Wood-fired pizza. Breakfast. Cocktails. Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from our food and drink scene, including details on a new waterfront spot at a local landmark that’s focusing on two things San Diegans love: beer and tacos.

Craft Beer & Tacos: New Project From Mike Hess Brewing Lands at Seaport Village

A full-service restaurant officially lands at the waterfront complex this weekend highlighting two things near and dear to San Diegans’ hearts: craft brews and tacos. The project at Seaport Village features a 24-tap tasting room from North Park's Mike Hess Brewing Company, paired with a new Mexican restaurant called Quiero Tacos. The taco spot offers a range of tacos, from traditional carne asada and a “fried avocado” version, to a Baja-style fish taco that uses Mike Hess beer in its batter.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Petco Park Shifts Its Food Service as Baseball Season Begins

The Padres are scheduled to play their 2021 home opener at Petco Park on April 1, marking the return of fans in the stands at the stadium (at 20% capacity). To begin the season, a limited number of food vendors including Buona Forchetta and Hodad's will be open, but the team expects to activate more as restrictions loosen. All orders will now be placed with a mobile app, with pickup spots in designated areas around the ballpark.

Wood-Fired Outdoor Kitchen to Fuel Barrio Logan Restaurant

Café Califas is coming to Barrio Logan later this spring with a seasonal small plates menu cooked in an outdoor kitchen powered by a wood-fired oven, grill, and smoker. Chef/owner Mario Maruca previously ran a wood-fired pizza truck, so expect pizzas to feature prominently. Most of the Logan Avenue restaurant's seating will be outside too, on the large front patio of the 4,500-square-foot property.

Fig Tree Café and Eggies Expanding to Mission Valley

The owner of Breakfast Republic is bringing two of his other breakfast brands to Mission Valley where Fig Tree Café, which has locations in Pacific Beach and Liberty Station, is landing early next year. The daytime restaurant/bar is currently scheduled to open in early 2022 with an outpost of Eggies, too, a takeout-focused breakfast sandwich spot.

Where to Drink Cocktails Right Now

Though bars have yet to fully reopen, Eater's monthly-updated guide to San Diego's hottest cocktail bars returns with a mix of bars and restaurants that are offering on-site service as well as cocktails to-go. From newly-opened bars to fresh drink lists, check out the latest from the local cocktail scene.

Listen/subscribe to the Scene in San Diego Featuring Eater Podcast to get the latest local lifestyle stories and news from our local food and drink scene. As we continue to adjust to life in the coronavirus pandemic, the way we enjoy our city has changed. We’ll keep you up to speed on those changes as it impacts the things to do during your downtime in San Diego. Tap here to find Scene in San Diego Featuring Eater wherever you listen to podcasts.

Get the latest San Diego lifestyle stories from NBC 7's The Scene by signing up for our newsletter here; just enter your email and click the box next to The Scene.

Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.