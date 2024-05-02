Chula Vista breakdancers hopes to compete at Paris Olympics

Breakdancing, or breaking as it's more accurately called, promises to be the hot new thing at the Paris Olympics when 16 B-Boys and 16 B-Girls compete for gold, silver and bronze.

The men's and women's competitions mark the newest sport to be added to the Olympic program.

Logan Edra, a Chula Vista native, hopes to be on Team USA when the roster is announced prior to the Paris Olympics, thanks to her years of work in local gyms and competitions around the world.

Edra, 20, who goes by the name Logistx, currently resides in Florida but still has many close family members living in the South Bay.

"I will say my connection with the music is one of my biggest strengths," said Edra, who has also mastered all of the high-flying and low-spinning dance stunts that seem otherworldly to the common eye.

Edra has a pair of Olympic qualifying competitions in May and June, which will determine whether she earns a spot on Team USA

5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT LOGAN EDRA