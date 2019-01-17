2 Recent Robberies at Jared Jewelry Stores Are Connected: SDPD

Surveillance video from a robbery at the Jared jewelry store in Mission Valley in December 2018. (Published 7 minutes ago)

Robbery detectives believe heists at two San Diego jewelry stores within six weeks of each other are connected.

The latest robbery happened Saturday night at the Jared store on Carmel Mountain Road.

Police say one suspect armed with a gun told everyone to get on the ground while a second suspect smashed glass cases with a hammer and stole jewelry.

The robbery came less than six weeks after two armed suspects pulled off a smash-and-grab heist at the Jared Store on Camino De La Reina in Mission Valley on Dec. 5.

San Diego Police Department Robbery Unit Lieutenant Martha Sainz said the Mission Valley location lost about $200,000 worth of merchandise. The Carmel Mountain location's losses are unknown, Lt. Sainz said.

Anyone with information can call SDPD's Robbery Unit at (619) 531-2299 or the Crime Stopper's anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Anonymous tips can also be made online at www.sdcrimestoppers.org.