Jewelry Store Smash and Grab Suspects Still on Loose: SDPD

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 2 hours ago

    San Diego police are on the lookout for two men who smashed in a glass case at the Jared store in Mission Valley and made off with valuable jewelry.

    The smash-and-grab robbery happened at the Jared store in the Mission Valley Westfield mall on Camino De La Reina at around 7:30 p.m.

    The San Diego Police Department said the suspects took off on foot and haven't been caught yet.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

