Jewelry Store Smash and Grab Suspects Still on Loose: SDPD

San Diego police are on the lookout for two men who smashed in a glass case at the Jared store in Mission Valley and made off with valuable jewelry.

The smash-and-grab robbery happened at the Jared store in the Mission Valley Westfield mall on Camino De La Reina at around 7:30 p.m.

The San Diego Police Department said the suspects took off on foot and haven't been caught yet.

No other information was available.

