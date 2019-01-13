The San Diego Police Department is looking for two men suspected of robbing a Carmel Mountain jewelry store Saturday night.

One of the suspects had a gun during the heist at Jared on Carmel Mountain Road, police said.

He reportedly told everyone to get on the ground while the other suspect stole the jewelry.

The second man did this by breaking the glass display cases with a hammer, according to SDPD.

The total loss is unknown at this time.

The incident occurred at around 6:25 p.m.

The first man was described by police as a wearing a dark mask, a black hoodie, and light blue jeans with holes in them.

The second man was said to be wearing a dark mask, a black hoodie, and tan pants. He was carrying a duffle bag.

The two suspects were last seen running towards Carmel Mountain Road.

SDPD Robbery Unit is investigating.