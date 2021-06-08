San Diegans Optimistic As County Heads Into Yellow Tier

San Diego County steps into the yellow tier -- the final and least-restrictive tier -- on Wednesday, ahead of California's June 15 reopening date.

While some of the modifications are small, some San Diegans told NBC 7 that what matters is the significance behind making it to the least-restrictive tier, since that means COVID-19 case counts are low and vaccinations are up.

"I think some of that time during the winter in December and January, it felt like: When would this day ever come?" said James Haddan, senior director of development and external communications for the Museum of Us.

Under the yellow tier, museums, zoos and aquariums can operate indoors and outdoors with modifications, and capacity limits are no more.

"We are so excited," San Diego resident Karla Ober. said. "We are already looking online for all of the times for the various museums when they are open free once a month."

Many museum leaders in Balboa Park hope that with the yellow tier and state reopening date next week,tourism will bounce back.

"Over the Memorial Day weekend, we had lines out the door, and so to see that again just fills you with hope and excitement for the summer," Haddan said.

Many museums and attractions in Balboa Park have been slowly reopening and are operating on different schedules. For more details, visit balboapark.org and review the "update" page, which shows which venues are open and on which days.