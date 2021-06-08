Reopening San Diego

San Diegans Optimistic As County Heads Into Yellow Tier

On June 9, San Diego County moves into the yellow tier, which is California's least-restrictive under the reopening plan

By Melissa Adan

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Diego County steps into the yellow tier -- the final and least-restrictive tier -- on Wednesday, ahead of California's June 15 reopening date.

While some of the modifications are small, some San Diegans told NBC 7 that what matters is the significance behind making it to the least-restrictive tier, since that means COVID-19 case counts are low and vaccinations are up.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"I think some of that time during the winter in December and January, it felt like: When would this day ever come?" said James Haddan, senior director of development and external communications for the Museum of Us.

Under the yellow tier, museums, zoos and aquariums can operate indoors and outdoors with modifications, and capacity limits are no more.

"We are so excited," San Diego resident Karla Ober. said. "We are already looking online for all of the times for the various museums when they are open free once a month."

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: San Diego County Moving to Yellow Tier

pandemic 26 mins ago

Student Stress Reaches New Level As Pandemic Year Comes to a Close

Many museum leaders in Balboa Park hope that with the yellow tier and state reopening date next week,tourism will bounce back.

"Over the Memorial Day weekend, we had lines out the door, and so to see that again just fills you with hope and excitement for the summer," Haddan said.

Many museums and attractions in Balboa Park have been slowly reopening and are operating on different schedules. For more details, visit balboapark.org and review the "update" page, which shows which venues are open and on which days.

This article tagged under:

Reopening San Diegobalboa parkmuseumsyellow tier
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us